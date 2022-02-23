BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan recently toured a construction site when a pile of logs got his attention. As it happens, the logs are the remnants of an iconic tree that marked a major stop along the Underground Railroad.

William Lloyd Garrison, Frederick Douglas, and Lucy Stone were just some of the Civil Rights activists that met underneath the grounds of the Liberty Tree to free the slaves.

The tree fell nearly two decades ago due to a growing disease but, the city turned slices into tabletops that have been donated to various organizations across the Commonwealth.

However, a big chunk of the tree was missing until recently when Mayor Sullivan happened upon it at an old hotel across the street from its original site.

“We can never forget about the past, that’s what we learn from,” he said. “So, to be able to save this from probably disposal is a win-win.”

Sullivan has since given some of the pieces to some important figures — including Governor Charlie Baker.

