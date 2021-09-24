BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of local Vietnam War veterans on Friday boarded a train at South Station headed for Washington, D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Arlington National Cemetary.

The men are making the visit as part of their mission to heal, and to remember those who never came home.

“I never forget them, I can’t sleep sometimes at night,” said four-time purple heart recipient Bobby Fairbairn.

Fairbairn, who is making a return trip to the memorial, will be joined by other veterans who are visiting the site for the first time.

“It’s gonna be tough,” said veteran Don Jussaume, who had put off the visit for years, afraid it would stir up memories and emotions he had buried for decades.

This trip to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will likely be Fairbairn’s last, as he is currently suffering from brain cancer.

“It’s very important,” he said. “Nobody should ever forget what the fallen brothers did in every war.”

