‘Never imagined this happening’: Local lawmakers react to chaos at Capitol

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Local lawmakers described the frantic scene when United States Capitol went into lockdown as rioters stormed inside in an effort to overturn the presidential election.

As supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building, Vermont Representative Peter Walsh said, “Each of us have been instructed to put on a gas mask that are under our seats.”

In the chambers, lawmakers sheltered in place as police swept the building.

Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton said that, “I never imagined a violent assault on the United States Capitol when serving here in Congress, in America, it’s that simple. I never imagined something like this happening.”

Many in Congress crouched down on the floor in between seats until they were evacuated.

Some, including Massachusetts Congressman Bill Keating, were ordered to lock themselves in their offices.

He says what happened at the Capitol is shameful.

“We work every day with other countries talking about democracy, free and fair elections,” he said. “This scene is not only troubling to Americans right now; as we speak, this is being broadcast all over the world.”

The Electoral College ballots were not left behind after rioters breached the building.

A senator from Oregon shared a photo of the ballots, which were carried from the Senate floor when the building went into lockdown.

Several Massachusetts lawmakers are blaming Trump for the Capitol chaos, including Sen. Ed Markey, who tweeted, “Donald Trump is responsible for the coup that is unfolding at the Capitol. He is a fascist and a direct threat to our country.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also tweeted, “We cannot allow the actions of domestic terrorists to undermine the peaceful transition of power in our country. Americans picked a new president who wants to save lives, save our economy, and save our democracy.”

