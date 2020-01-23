‘Never know how many lives you may save’: Hingham police credit motorist for reporting suspected drunken driver

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hingham are crediting a good Samaritan for reporting a suspected drunken driver who was caught on dashcam swerving all over the road and veering up onto a sidewalk last week.

Video shared by the Hingham Police Department showed an officer tailing an erratic driver before initiating a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 17. The suspect vehicle could be seen driving with two wheels on the sidewalk prior to being pulled over.

“When you (safely) call 9-1-1 to report a possible impaired driver, you never know how many lives you may have saved,” the department said in a tweet. “Thanks to the caller who called us on this driver, an officer was able to get behind him and arrest him for OUI (Alcohol).”

No additional information was immediately available.

The name of the driver has not been released.

