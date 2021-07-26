(WHDH) — A local high school hockey player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game back in January shared a motivational message to his supporters as he continues his recovery.

A.J. Quetta, who played hockey for Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, encouraged his supporters to “never quit” in a video posted Sunday to Twitter.

Quetta has been rehabbing at home after crashing headfirst into the boards in a game against Pope Francis in Springfield on Jan. 26.

