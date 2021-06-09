MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - There was a wild sight in Marblehead this week.

Cellphone video shot Monday morning at Riverhead Beach in Marblehead shows a huge basking shark in the water.

The shark is seen swimming in circles, close to boats sailing in the area.

Al Lane, who took the video, says the fin popped out of the water that was 12 feet deep and caught everyone’s attention.

“Because it was so long and because of the way the fin was, people starting googling sharks right away. They had come up with the idea that it was a basking shark,” he said. “I’ve been swimming in that very harbor for 25 years. So have my children. We’ve never seen anything like that, ever.”

Lane says that despite the sighting, he plans to go swimming in the harbor again next weekend.

