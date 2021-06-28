(WHDH) — A husband and wife were reportedly left stunned after they checked the balance of their bank account and found a deposit of $50 billion.

Darren James, of Louisiana, told WVLA-TV that he received a recent call from his frantic wife, who told him to take a seat before showing him the staggering amount of money that had mistakenly been deposited into their account.

“It was crazy just to see what it looks like because I’ve never seen that many zeros in my life,” James told the news outlet.

The bank immediately placed a hold on the funds an took immediate action to reverse the error but after speaking with his financial institute, James says he still doesn’t know how the mistake happened, according to the report.

“It showed up on Saturday,” James said. “It stayed there Sunday, Monday and Tuesday it was gone.”

James noted that he never intended to keep the money but said he would have used it “bless others” if he was that wealthy.

