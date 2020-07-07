New 100,000-square-foot Amazon delivery station opening in Wilmington this week

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A new 100,000-square-foot Amazon delivery station is slated to open in Wilmington this week, the online retail giant announced Tuesday.

The delivery station at 110 Fordham Road will create more than 160 full-time and part-time associate jobs, all paying at least $15.00 per hour, in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers, company spokeswoman Emily Hawkins said in a news release.

RELATED: Amazon opening 8 delivery stations in Mass., creating thousands on jobs

Delivery stations power the last mile of the order fulfillment process, according to Amazon. Packages are transported to delivery stations from fulfillment centers, are sorted, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.

In celebration of the station launch, Amazon donated $11,000 in essential resources including face shields, goggles, masks, Kindle Fires, music for patient use, and boxed lunches for staff at CareOne Wilmington, Hawkins said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)