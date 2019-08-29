New 7-story amusement ride featuring giant spinning wheel coming to Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Attention thrill-seekers!

A new seven-story spinning amusement ride will debut at Six Flags New England in 2020, the park announced Thursday.

The Supergirl Sky Flyer features a giant wheel that spins horizontally before propelling riders into a nearly vertical spin at 25 mph.

Riders will ascend into the sky in open-air cars with their feet dangling. Twenty-four passengers soar through the sky inverted at 80 degrees.

“Drawing on her powers of stamina and strength, thrill seekers spin and tilt, all while suspended from the whirling wheel of justice,” the park’s website said. “Riders are raised up by a giant arm, feet dangling, and then launched into a high-speed spin…round and round…higher and higher…head over heels!”

