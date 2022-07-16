The United States’ first nationwide three-digit health crisis hotline went live on Saturday.

Those experiencing suicidal thoughts or in the midst of a mental crisis can dial 9-8-8 to be connected with a trained mental health counselor.

The federal government has spent over $280 million to help states create systems that will include mobile mental health crisis teams and emergency mental health centers similar to urgent cares.

The hotline will build on the National Suicide Prevention Life, a network of over 200 crisis centers that answer covered 2.4 million calls in 2022. The NSPL lifeline will still be in effect, in addition to the 988 hotline.

