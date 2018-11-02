New, all-inclusive park opens honoring Pete Frates

A few Red Sox players holding the World Series trophy joined Governor Charlie Baker and the Frates family for a special celebration in Beverly Friday honoring Pete Frates.

The Frates family held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open Pete’s Park, a playground designed to showcase everything that Frates loves including, boating and sports.

Mayor Michael Cahil attended the event as well, calling Frates an inspiration. “From the day he was diagnosed, he said I am going to take this and make something great of this, and he has,” he said.

As a child, Frates played in the area, so they wanted to make it a place that everyone can enjoy, by making it wheelchair friendly.

It took crews three years to get the park just right. Making it a place that anyone, regardless of ability can come and enjoy.

“A new place for us to make memories with our family,”Pete’s wife Julie Frates said. “It is so easy for us to be here with Pete and our family and just enjoy as a normal family could.”

The newly opened park sports a Boston College themed basketball court and an American flag guardrail commemorating Frates baseball days.

Frates mother said the park could not have opened at a better time as the annual Pete Frates 5k starts on Sunday morning.

