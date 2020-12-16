New Amazon delivery station in Worcester expected to create hundreds of jobs

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Amazon Logistics has signed a lease to open a massive delivery station in Worcester, the online retail giant announced this week.

The 177,000-square-foot delivery station at 125 Goddard Memorial Drive is slated to open in early 2021, Amazon said.

Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment centers, then they are sorted and loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.

“The Worcester delivery station will create hundreds of great full- and part-time jobs, with industry-leading pay, benefits starting on day one, and training programs for in-demand jobs,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

The jobs will reportedly pay a minimum of $15 per hour.

Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations in the United States.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)