New ambulatory coronavirus testing site opens in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center expanded its ambulatory COVID-19 testing locations Tuesday with the addition of a site at Beth Israel Deaconess HealthCare-Chelsea.

The site at 1000 Broadway will be supporting patients within the Beth Israel Lahey Health system by performing COVID-19 ambulatory testing by appointment only seven days a week in both English and Spanish.

“Our communities in Chelsea and Revere have by far the highest rates of infection in the state of Massachusetts,” said Jose Abrego, MD, an internist at BID-Chelsea and medical director. “There are many reasons why these communities are seeing such high rates of infection – mainly due to their high-density populations where overcrowded housing makes isolation difficult. By expanding testing for COVID-19, we hope to get a more accurate assessment of the health crisis in these communities.”

Patients should contact their primary care physician for a referral.

The site will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

