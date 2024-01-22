WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A new art exhibit at Brandeis University is addressing one of the toughest women’s issues: reproductive rights.

Deeply Rooted: Faith in Reproductive Justice, curated by artist Caron Tabb, is meant to evoke emotions and spark conversations about reproductive justice through the lens of the Jewish faith.

Twenty-one artists are featured across a variety of art forms, including ceramics and paintings.

“It was very apparent to us that we had a different take that in fact it is deeply rooted and faith in a deeply powerful tool, lens approach to reproductive justice,” she said. “Entering into this exhibit you really get the multi-faceted, the complexity, the nuance of what we’re talking about when we talk about reproductive justice.”

The exhibit runs through Feb.1.

