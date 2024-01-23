BOSTON (WHDH) - A new art exhibit is encouraging some frozen fun around Boston this winter, offering interactive walkable and free displays meant to encourage people to brave the cold and explore the city.

Dubbed “WINTERACTIVE,” the installation is presented by the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District. It includes works placed all over Boston, several of which feature interactive elements.

WINTERACTIVE is based on similar winter exhibitions in Canada and is being produced in partnership with a trio of curatorial partners in Quebec, according to a press release from the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District.

“We hope WINTERACTIVE will give Bostonians another reason to take on a ‘Canadian winter mindset’ and explore our neighborhood this season,” said BID Director of Special Projects Kelsey Pramik in the press release.

“WINTERACTIVE will ensure that downtown remains a vibrant, inclusive and activated destination for all,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in a separate statement.

“I’m grateful for the Downtown Boston BID and all of our partners for their leadership and encourage everyone to stop by the WINTERACTIVE art experience,” Wu later added.

In total, organizers say the process of seeing the entire installation takes about 30 minutes of walking, covering a little over one mile.

Among attractions are a new mural installed at the Summer Street Pedestrian Plaza in the downtown area and “ATOMIC3,” described as “an interactive urban bonfire comprising 220 flickering and dancing light bulbs in response to spectators’ movements.”

RELATED: Giant clown heads appear near Downtown Crossing – what’s the deal?

The installation also includes a pair of giant clown heads placed in an alley off Washington Street.

WINTERACTIVE works are scheduled to remain on display around Boston through April. 14.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)