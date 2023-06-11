An infamous art heist from over 30 years ago is getting a new rendition on the silver screen.

Director Arthur Egeli is set to showcase “The Art Thief” at the Provincetown International Film Festival on June 15. It’s already sold out.

With the filming taking place in Provincetown, the crew faced some hurdles in recreating the event. The first problem: You need a Rembrandt.

“Being an artist and knowing artists, I could get the best reproductions,” Egeli said. “At least that part, when you saw the Rembrandt, and saw the Vermeer, you would suspend disbelief for that moment and say, ‘Oh my gosh I’m looking at the real thing.'”

That sense of wonder is what Egeli hopes to evoke in his audience.

Many of the viewers will remember the heist of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, but “Art Thief” might have you look at it in a new way.

“I’m hoping that people look at it and go, it could’ve happened that way…and maybe, likely, it did happen that way…because, my plot, in a way, is driven by a passion for art,” Egeli said.

