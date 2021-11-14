BOSTON (WHDH) - Two new fully accessible MBTA stations are slated to open Monday at Babcock Street and Amory street as part of the Green Line Transformation project, officials said.

This comes after the four B Branch stations were consolidated into two stations. This change is expected decrease travel by one minute in each direction, according to MBTA officials.

Saint Paul Street and Boston University west stations were consolidated into the new Armory Station.

Babcock Street and Pleasant Street stations were consolidated into the new Babcock Street Station.

The new station platform features include safety barriers to separate riders from traffic, 150-foot canopies, raised 225-foot platforms, countdown clocks, digital screens and emergency call boxes, and new benches, according to MBTA officials.

