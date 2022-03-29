METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - New Balance has opened a new manufacturing facility in Methuen.

The Boston-based company’s new factory currently employs more than 90 workers.

New Balance says it has plans to more than double the current work force and production capability in Methuen by the end of the year.

Gov. Charlie Baker and other local lawmakers toured the facility on Monday.

