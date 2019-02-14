WASHINGTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — Love might be in the air for some this Valentine’s Day but not for a pair of bald eagles in Washington, D.C.

Justice and Liberty have shared a nest for over a decade but now another male has swooped in.

Officials at the Earth Conservation Corps say Justice recently left his lady.

Another bald eagle, known as Aaron Burrd, came into the picture, sporting wounds that indicate he was in a scrap with another eagle recently.

Tommy Lawrence, of Earth Conservation Corps, says this has turned into a series of scandalous events for the lovebirds.

“That’s the natural world for you,” he said. “I mean, it doesn’t take long. If there’s a viable male that comes in, then Liberty has to weigh her options.”

Justice hasn’t been seen since Saturday but those at the conservation center are hopeful he’ll return.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)