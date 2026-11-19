BOSTON (WHDH) - Saunders Castle at Park Plaza is hosting an exhibit of works by the famous street artist Banksy, with some of the secretive artist’s most famous pieces on display.

“We work together with collectors, some of them from the early days of Banksy, and who have decided to share their art with the world,” Michael Boersma, curator, said.

Over the last 30 years, Banksy has risen from a UK graffiti writer to one of the biggest names in fine art.

He’s kept his true identity a secret. Banksy is best known for his often unauthorized public art installations. His work is best known for combining stenciled street art styles with political messaging.

The exhibition in Boston is not authorized or produced in collaboration with the famously private artist, but curators said the collection offers visitors a way to experience the art for themselves.

“With this exhibition, you attract an audience that, some of them don’t like to go to museums because it’s talking down to them,” Boersma said. “You don’t have to stand 10 minutes in front of a Banksy and go, ‘okay, what does it mean?'”

The art of Banksy arrives in Boston after a 19-city international tour and a two-year residency in London. The exhibit features more than 150 original and authentic pieces, including famous images such as “Flower Thrower” and “Girl with Balloon.”

The Boston engagement will also feature two world exclusives, including a version of the Mona Lisa that Banksy created for Brad Pitt.

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