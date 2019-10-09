New Bedford animal control seizes dog, 3 puppies after video of alleged abuse circulates

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - New Bedford police and animal control are investigating after a video showing a person striking a dog with a club began circulating on the internet Wednesday.

Officers responding to reports of cruelty to a dog in the West End took the animal and three puppies to be evaluated by a forensic veterinarian, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Investigators said that the dogs did not show any outward signs of injury.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)