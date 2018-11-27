New Bedford couple arrested in connection with several Cape Cod vehicle break-ins

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford couple was arrested in connection with several vehicle break-ins on Cape Cod that occurred during the past few weeks.

Derek R. DeJesus, 43, and Katrina C. Olden, 25, were caught during a break-in in Wellfleet, according to police.

Investigators say they were able to track the pair down using fingerprints located at the crime scene.

DeJesus is being held on $15,000 cash bail due to 93 prior incidents on his record in Massachusetts. Olden is being held on $1,000 cash bail.

