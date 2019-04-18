New Bedford doctor accused of paying 14-year-old boy for sexual activity

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A four-month-long investigation led to the arrest Wednesday of a New Bedford doctor accused of paying a 14-year-old boy for sexual activity.

Juvenile Det. Joseph Daday began investigating 37-year-old Sujan Kayastha, a hospitalist at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, after receiving a report in December 2018 that the Attleboro boy had been sexually assaulted, according to Attleboro police.

The execution of multiple search warrants on mobile devices and several social media accounts led Daday to Kayastha, who allegedly engaged in lengthy and sexually explicit communications with the juvenile victim that included the transmission of child pornography.

Kayastha offered drugs, money, and alcohol to the boy and made arrangements to bring him to a hotel in Seekonk to engage in a sexual encounter, police said.

Detectives executing a search warrant at Kayastha’s Dartmouth home on Wednesday arrested him without incident.

Kayastha allegedly made admissions and incriminating statements while being interviewed by investigators.

Detectives seized multiple mobile communications devices that contained child pornography, as well as suspected narcotics, according to police.

Kayastha is slated to be arraigned Thursday Attleboro District Court on charges including possession of child pornography, two counts of disseminating obscene matter to a minor, two counts of electronic enticement of a child for prostitution, and trafficking of a person for sexual servitude.

The investigation remains ongoing and police say further criminal charges may follow.

