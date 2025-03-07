NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford family’s dog is on the mend after police say she was shot by a pellet gun while in her own backyard.

Home surveillance camera captured the moment 1-year-old Zuri was shot Saturday afternoon.

The French Mastiff suffered a broken leg, now wrapped in bandages.

Zuri’s owner, Yolanda Todman, says she’s still in shock.

“I’m like at a point where I won’t even really watch it because I don’t want to hear her scream,” said Todman. “The way she screamed, you know, the way she dragged herself.”

While Zuri is healing, Todman says her once playful pup now has low energy, struggling to stay on her feet for more than a few minutes.

“She’s been looking sad, but at the same time, she’s still trying to, you know, be herself,” said Todman.

Todman says she now hopes to find justice for her four-legged best friend.

“I’m just waiting to find out the truth, you know, at least maybe I can be a little more at ease,” said Todman.

