NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One day after being temporarily closed due to impacts from the heat, the New Bedford-Fairhaven Swing Bridge will once again closed.

MassDOT announced that the bridge, on Route 6, will be closed Wednesday from 12:15 to 5 p.m.

“The bridge will be placed in the open position to allow marine traffic through and will reopen to vehicular traffic after 5:00 p.m. today,” the department said in a statement.

Detours will be in place, and drivers should expect delays.

