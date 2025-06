The New Bedford-Fairhaven Swing Bridge has been temporarily closed due to heat impacts.

The bridge typically opens at the top of every hour, but a timetable for when it will be back to operating properly is unknown at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)