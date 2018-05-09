NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - New Bedford firefighters delivered a baby on the side of the road after an alert resident noticed the woman in distress.

New Bedford resident Rudy Choquette heard a pregnant woman yelling outside his window at the intersection of Campbell and Pleasant streets Monday around 4:45 p.m. He looked outside and saw her kneeling on the ground, prompting him to call 911.

The fire department responding to the scene set up a privacy shield and assessed the woman, determining that she was about to give birth. They used emergency childbirth kits to provide as clean of an environment as possible.

“They put up a big sheet like a tent and they calmed her down and coaxed her,” Choquette recalled. “Within five minutes, the baby came out,”

The mother delivered a healthy baby boy, weighing six pounds and coming in at 19 inches long.

“It was a little surreal,” Choquette said. “I didn’t know it was happening until I heard the baby cry and then I was like, ‘OK, everything is fine.'”

Officials transported the mom and the newborn baby to a local hospital.

