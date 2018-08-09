New Bedford home damaged by lightning strike

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bolt of lightning struck a home in New Bedford Thursday morning as severe weather pushed through southeastern Massachusetts.

Firefighters responding to a home on Butler Street about 8 a.m. were greeted by smoking billowing from the attic of a home, officials said.

An overhead photo of the home showed damage to the chimney and roof.

No injuries were reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

