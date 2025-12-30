NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford home went up in flames multiple times Monday.

Smoke and fire poured from the roof of a home on Topham Street, where firefighters worked to put of the blaze.

Video captured the moment when flames reignited at the home.

Crews first responded to the home earlier in the day Monday.

One firefighter and a person inside the home were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

