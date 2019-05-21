New Bedford kidnapping, rape suspect added to Mass. Most Wanted list

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fugitive accused of kidnapping and raping a woman at knifepoint last year in New Bedford has been added to the Massachusetts State Police Department’s Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Carlos M. Vizcaino, 33, who has used numerous aliases, is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman at knifepoint over several hours in May 2018.

He is reported to be a native of the Dominican Republic but has previously claimed to be from Puerto Rico and has also gone by Luis Castro, Angel Maysonet, Luis Linares, and Carlos Vizcano.

Vizcaino is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his upper left arm, right shoulder, and scars on his forehead.

He has ties to Lynn and Lawrence as well as to New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

Anyone who sees VIZCAINO or has information about him or his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

