DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into multiple vehicles in Dartmouth on Monday.

Officers received a call from a local resident stating that he had just watched a man break into his vehicles on St. John Street.

Upon arrival, they located a man, who police say matched the victim’s description of the suspect.

While questioning the man, officers learned that another vehicle in the area had also been broken into.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Carreiro, 38, was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, three counts of larceny under $250 and one count of receiving stolen property under $1,200.

Dartmouth Police Chief Brian P. Levesque issued a statement, saying, “Car breaks have been a continuous and

ongoing problem for us, and this arrest is the perfect example as to why we are repetitively encouraging citizens to immediately call us when they see someone suspicious in the area.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)