New Bedford man accused of burning, bruising infant daughter deemed dangerous

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man who was indicted last year for allegedly assaulting, endangering and neglecting his infant daughter was found dangerous last week, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced.

Robert Trommenschlager, 31, was indicted by a grand jury in November on charges of reckless endangerment of a child, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child, retaliating against a witness, and assault and battery.

After being arraigned on the indictment in December, Trommenschlager was ordered to return to Fall River Superior Court, where a judge ordered him held without bail pending trial.

In May 2017, the state Department of Children’s and Families was notified of possible child neglect involving Trommenschlager and his 2-month-old daughter, according to prosecutors.

The infant was said to be found by investigators alone inside Trommenschlager’s apartment in a swinging chair that was set up in a smoke-filled room.

DCF took the girl from the home and brought her to a daycare, where she was washed and cared for. While workers washed the girl, they noticed what appeared to be burn marks on her and bruising along her back and the back of her head, prosecutors said.

Doctors later found a laceration in the back of the baby’s throat, consistent with what investigators said was a blunt object being forced into her mouth.

During a later jail call to the baby’s mother, prosecutors said Trommenschlager tried to convince her to take the blame because “his criminal record is bad and will likely face a stiffer prison sentence if convicted.”

He is due back in court for trial in March.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)