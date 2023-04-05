NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man who was arrested last month while carrying an illegal firearm inside the Funz Trampoline Park in New Bedford was sentenced Tuesday to serve up to 15 years in state prison, according to Bristol County DA Thomas Quinn.

Chantra Say, 32, pled guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with carrying an illegal firearm-subsequent offense with two priors, unlawful possession of ammunition with two priors, and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.

On March 4, New Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the trampoline park for a report of a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, and blue jeans who had a gun in his pocket.

Officers entered the establishment and observed a man matching that description, later identified as Say. When officers approached Say, he turned to a second man, and pulled an object wrapped in a plastic bag from his waistband area in an attempt to hand the object to the second man, who refused. Police recognized the item in the bag was shaped like a firearm.

An officer grabbed Say’s shoulders to detain him when he tossed the bag in a garbage can. The firearm was recovered from the trash bin and was confirmed to be a Jimenez 9mm pistol, loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition in a 13 round magazine.

Say initially provided a false name, but officers were ultimately able to confirm his identity with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit. He has a prior conviction for possession of firearm and was on probation at the time of his arrest for an armed assault with intent to murder conviction, according to police.

“Despite being on probation for a prior shooting, the defendant was walking around in a park for children with a loaded gun,” Quinn said. “He has a history of convictions for violent offenses and clearly continues to be a significant danger to the community. I’m pleased this case was resolved very quickly and that the defendant will be off the street for up to fifteen years.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)