FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man accused of slashing his wife multiple times with a box cutter during an argument in 2017 will serve up to 13 years in state prison.

John Mello, 59, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery on a family or household member, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

He was sentenced to serve 10 to 13 years in state prison, followed by five years of supervised probation.

New Bedford police officers responding to a report from the victim’s adult daughter stating that Mello had just tried to kill her mother on Sept. 9, 2017 found Mello in the backyard repeatedly saying he tried to kill his wife and that he had slashed her throat with a box cutter, Quinn said.

The victim was found with serious injuries to her neck, back and arm, Quinn added.

During the argument, Mello allegedly tackled her and slashed her multiple times with a box cutter after she tried to leave their apartment.

The most serious wound was reportedly a complete and deep slash from one ear to the other.

Quinn says the victim was left with serious scars and severe PTSD.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)