DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is facing a lewdness charge after he allegedly exposed himself inside the Dartmouth Mall multiple times.

Officers responded to H&M in the mall around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 for a report of an unidentified man who, on several previous occasions since January, allegedly exposed his genitals to staff members in the fitting room area, according to Dartmouth police.

The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Moran, 34, was found inside the mall, police said.

Officers gathered statements from H&M staff members as part of their investigation and ultimately placed Moran under arrest for open and gross lewdness.

