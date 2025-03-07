NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Tuesday in New Bedford.

Wilo Morales-Colon, 49, is charged with murder in the death of Karina Martinez-Ortiz.

Police say it was a targeted attack and Morales-Colon was reportedly the victim’s neighbor.

Officials say Morales-Colon was found in Springfield early Thursday morning.

