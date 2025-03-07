NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Tuesday in New Bedford.

Wilo Morales-Colon, 49, is charged with murder in the death of Karina Martinez-Ortiz.

Police say it was a targeted attack and Morales-Colon was reportedly the victim’s neighbor.

Officials say Morales-Colon was found in Springfield early Thursday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox