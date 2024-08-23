DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old New Bedford man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at a motel in Dartmouth on Wednesday, police announced.

The stabbing happened on Wednesday near 12 p.m. at the Capri Motel off State Road.

After receiving a report of a fight and a possible stabbing, Dartmouth police said, officers arrived on scene to find a male suffering from a stab wound.

Police said emergency crews brought the injured person to a hospital with what were considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than 24 hours later, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police said law enforcement officials with the Massachusetts State Police, the Fall River Police Department and the Dartmouth police worked together to arrest Isaiah Ventura in Fall River.

Ventura is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Ventura was scheduled to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Friday, according to court records.

