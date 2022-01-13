FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a New Bedford man in connection with a shooting that took place in Fall River last month, officials announced Thursday.

Jeffrey Nunez, 36, was arrested on one count of attempting to commit assault and battery by discharging a firearm, one count of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and two counts of vandalizing property.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on Eddy Street on December 27, 2021, according to Fall River police.

Lead detective Moses Pereira identified the male suspect as Nunez and he was taken into custody in New Bedford without incident on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, police said.

Detectives were granted a search warrant for Nunez’s apartment, from which they seized a 45 caliber handgun and ammunition.

No additional information was immediately available.

