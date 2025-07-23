NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man was arrested in connection with a smash and grab theft of $115,000 worth of Pokémon collectible cards from a New Bedford store

Richard Nunes, 24, was arrested and charged with six counts of receiving stolen property over $1,200.

The cards were stolen from 1st Edition Collectibles in New Bedford on July 8; footage of the smash and grab was caught on the store’s security cameras.

Detectives were led to Nunes after he attempted to sell the collectibles.

At the time of his arrest, Nunes had an active felony warrant out of Taunton District Court.

After his arrest, detectives searched an apartment in Dartmouth where Nunes had reportedly been staying .

“Detectives searched the apartment and discovered a shoebox containing serialized and graded Pokémon cards matching those stolen from 1st Edition Collectibles,” New Bedford police said in a statement.

Items recovered included:

– 1999 Charizard 1st Edition (Grade 8.5) – Valued at $12,232

– 2006 EX Charizard #100 (Grades 9 – Beckett and PSA) – Valued at $10,600 each

– 2003 Skyridge Charizard (Grade 8.5) – Valued at $7,131

– 1999 Base 1st Edition Blastoise (Grade 7.5) – Valued at $2,000

– 1999 Charizard Holo Shadowless (Grade 9) – Valued at $5,535

“I appreciate the support of the Taunton Police Department in helping bring this case to a successful resolution,” New Bedford Police Chief Jason Thody said. “I also want to thank Detective Nicole Rodriguez for her solid investigative work and persistence in following up on leads that ultimately led to an arrest and the recovery of stolen property.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)