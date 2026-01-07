FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in Sunday’s triple stabbing in Fairhaven.

Gavin Massas, 21, faces several charges.

On Sunday, around 10:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing outside of a home on Cherry Street after a fight in Fairhaven.

Officials said a gun was found at the scene as well.

Police said three people suffered knife wounds and one victim was critically injured.

Massas was arraigned on Wednesday at Third District Court in New Bedford.

Massas faces a list of charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm) and assault with intent to murder with a firearm (two counts).

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)