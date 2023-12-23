TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old New Bedford man is facing an armed assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a violent armed home invasion in Taunton on Friday evening that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg, officials said.

Joshua Manuel Deleon is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, possessing a firearm during a felony, home invasion, possessing ammunition without an FID card, using body armor during a felony, possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a home on Newcomb Place found two men struggling on the ground, with one on top of the other, according to police.

One man was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Deleon, who was also injured, was placed under arrest.

An investigation determined a bullet was fired into the apartment above, which was home to four children. None of them were injured.

The two men are known to each other and that this incident was not a random act of violence. It is believed that the conflict originated in a different community and spilled over to Taunton.

The Taunton Fire Department responded to the scene and provided emergency medical services.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)