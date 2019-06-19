New Bedford man arrested on drug, weapons charges

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing drug and weapons charges after police say he was caught with cocaine and a loaded gun in New Bedford on Monday.

A trooper patrolling Bullard Street about 3:30 p.m. stopped a driver, later identified as Severn Williams, 20, of New Bedford, for texting while driving, according to state police.

When he was found to be in possession of a loaded .380 Llama handgun without a license to carry, Williams was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a loaded magazine, eight bags of cocaine, several bags of marijuana, two digital scales, plastic bags, money, and cellphones.

He is expected to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on charges of carrying a loaded firearm, possessing a firearm without a license, possessing a firearm in a felony, and possessing cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)