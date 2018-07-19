New Bedford man charged in Brockton paintball gun shooting

Victor Dossantos, 18, of New Bedford. Credit the Brockton Enterprise/Marc Vasconcellos.

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is facing two counts of assault and battery in connection with a string of paintball gun shootings in Brockton earlier this month that left a 12-year-old boy with a serious eye injury.

Victor Dossantos, 18, was released on public recognizance following his arraignment Thursday on two counts of assault and battery stemming from the July 10 shooting spree that left Cody Hilts with an eye injury, according to a spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s Office.

Hilts said he was outside a neighbor’s home on Ford Street at about 6 p.m. when he was hit by a paintball shot from the window of a black car.

Police are also investigating another reported paintball gun shooting that occurred on Summer Street.

Whitman police also said they received a call that day about a suspected paintball gun shooter with the same vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0234.

