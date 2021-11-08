NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man charged in the death of a woman who was stabbed dozens of times was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday, authorities announced Monday.

Robert Viveiros, 50, was convicted of first-degree murder, home invasion, and animal cruelty in a vicious attack on the morning of Jan. 22, 2018, that claimed the life of Chantel Bruno, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Viveiros and co-defendant, 48-year-old Kenneth Roark, kicked in the door of Bruno’s Ashley Boulevard apartment and stabbed her 49 times, marking the culminating event in an ongoing dispute between Viveiros and the victim, the district attorney’s office said.

Bruno’s small dog was also stabbed during the incident, but the animal survived.

“The defendant took matters into his own hands and the result was a brutal and violent murder. There is no place for that in our society,” Quinn said in a statement.

Roark is slated to go to trial on Jan. 31, 2022.

