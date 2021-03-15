NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 69-year-old New Bedford man convicted of his fifth drunken driving charge has been sentenced to serve 2.5 years in the Bristol County House of Corrections.

Domingo Fernandes pleaded guilty on March 1 in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with operating under the influence of liquor — fifth offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of property damage, District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

On Dec. 29, 2018 around 5:45 p.m., Fernandes was driving a gray BMW in New Bedford with no license plate when police attempted to stop the car, the DA’s office said.

Fernandes sped off at a high rate of speed, crossed double yellow lines to pass another, almost lost control of the car when turning onto another street without braking, and narrowly avoided striking numerous parked vehicles, authorities added.

While going 40 mph through a residential neighborhood, Fernandes’ car almost struck a pedestrian who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, according to the DA’s office.

He then allegedly drove through a stop sign, going so fast that his car went airborne.

Fernandes then hit a parked car and continued to drive before crashing into a telephone pole, authorities said.

He then fled on foot and was apprehended after a short pursuit, authorities added.

Fernandes was transported to Saint Luke’s Hospital for minor injuries to his face and head.

He allegedly had a .17 blood alcohol level.

“The defendant is a menace on the roadways because he repeatedly drives while drunk,” Quinn said. “The facts of the case clearly demonstrate this. Fortunately nobody was hurt despite his reckless actions.”

