New Bedford man ordered held on heroin trafficking charges

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is behind bars on drug trafficking charges after police say he was caught with more than 28 grams of heroin in Fairhaven on Wednesday.

Dominique King, 33, was arrested at noon Wednesday after Fairhaven detectives said they witnessed several people engaged in drug activity, according to a statement issued by Fairhaven police Lt. Kevin Kobza.

During his arrest, police say they found King to be in possession of more than 28 grams of heroin and more than $600 in cash.

King was ordered held without bail Thursday at his arraignment in Third District Court on charges of trafficking more than 18 grams of heroin and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 13.

