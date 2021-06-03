NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is attributing his recent $1 million Massachusetts State Lottery win to guidance from a dead relative

Damon Greene said he received guidance from his deceased uncle before selecting the winning “High Voltage Cash” instant ticket from bin #12 at the Cumberland Farms on Rockdale Avenue.

He chose the cash option for his prize and received payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Greene plans to buy a new house with his winnings.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)