New Bedford man sentenced for assaulting, kidnapping girlfriend

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge sentenced a New Bedford man Wednesday to state prison for assaulting his girlfriend and then holding her against her will.

Luis D. Castro, 29, was indicted on charges of kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend at her apartment in September after he pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Officers responding to a home on Tallman Street in regards to a domestic assault September 25, found a woman suffering from a chest contusion who told officers Castro had prevented her from leaving the home.

The victim said she started dating Castro who became violent two weeks into the relationship.

When she asked him to leave her Nye Street apartment, he allegedly held her down, punched her in the ribs and threatened to kill her.

On September 27, prosecutors say Castro left the apartment for food and the victim was able to escape to a friends house.

While the victim was speaking with police on Tellman Street, Castro walked by and was identified.

He was sentenced to five to seven years in state prison, followed by four years of supervised probation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)