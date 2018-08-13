New Bedford man sentenced to 8 to 12 years for viciously stabbing 63-year-old man

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old New Bedford man who viciously stabbed his former roommate in 2015 was sentenced to eight to 12 years behind bars last week, officials said.

David Figueroa pleaded guilty to a multi-count indictment charging him with assault and battery on a person over 60, breaking and entering during the daytime, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing substantial injury, intimidation of a witness, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, according to a spokesman for Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

New Bedford police officers responding to a July 11, 2015 report of a 63-year-old man stabbed found a victim lying on the floor of his Alva Street home covered in blood. The victim spent more than a week in the hospital recovering from stab wounds to his neck, side, hand, and face.

Figueroa was located and arrested two weeks later.

In addition to the state prison sentence, Judge Karen Green also placed Figueroa on probation for an additional 18 months.

“This is unconscionable violence inflicted upon a 63-year-old man,” Quinn said in a statement. “This is a very dangerous defendant who needed to be removed from society.”

