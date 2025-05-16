NEW BOSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man was reunited with his family after being arrested by ICE agents more than a month ago.

Juan Francisco Menedez was being held at a correctional facility in Dover, New Hampshire after being taken into custody; cell phone video shows the federal agents surrounding a car in New Bedford, one of them smashing a window at one point.

Menedez was welcomed home by his family with balloons in their driveway for the emotional reunion.

The family’s attorney argues that ICE arrested the wrong person and that Menedez has no criminal record and was in the process of getting legal status in the U.S.

